site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-kurt-suzuki-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.
Suzuki sits for the third time in the last four games and the sixth time in the last nine contests. Yan Gomes starts behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read