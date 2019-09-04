Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Plays hero in return to lineup

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI on Tuesday against the Mets.

Suzuki took Edwin Diaz deep in the ninth inning to record a walk-off home run, capping a seven-run rally in the final frame. He had sat each of the team's last two games despite recording a strong .286/.338/.524 across 54 July plate appearances, but showed no signs of rust. For the season, Suzuki now has 16 home runs, and could reach 20 long balls in a season for the first time in his career.