Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, walk and three RBI between both halves of the Nationals' doubleheader split with the Marlins on Sunday.

Yan Gomes drew the start behind the dish in the Nationals' 2-1 loss in the early game, but Suzuki was summoned from the bench as a pinch hitter. While he didn't come through with a hit in the first game, Suzuki was one of several Washington hitters to catch fire in the team's 15-0 win in the nightcap. On the heels of his big day at the plate, Suzuki will start again in Monday's series opener versus the Phillies, but expect him and Gomes to split the catching workload relatively evenly during the final week of the regular season.