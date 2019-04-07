Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Productive in series finale
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Mets.
Suzuki was 0-for-7 at the dish entering the day, but he notched his first hit of 2019 in the second inning, drove in a run during the fifth on a walk with the bases loaded and plated another run in the sixth on a single to left. Though it's still early in the year, Yan Gomes appears to have a slight edge over Suzuki for playing time.
