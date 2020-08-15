site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
Suzuki will be on the bench for the third consecutive game. Yan Gomes is starting behind the dish once again, batting eighth.
