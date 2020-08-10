Suzuki remains on the bench Monday against the Mets.
Suzuki had started eight of the Nationals' first 11 games behind the plate, but he's since been on the bench for two straight. With a .231/.250/.308 slash line in his first 28 plate appearances, it's not too surprising to see his role decrease. Yan Gomes will get the nod again behind the plate.
