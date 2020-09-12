site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Remains out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki isn't in Saturday's lineup against Atlanta.
Suzuki will take a seat for a second consecutive contest after Yan Gomes had a dominant performance at the plate Friday. Gomes will start behind the dish once again.
