Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Responsible for team's lone run
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Phillies.
Suzuki plated his team's only run on the day with a solo blast to left center field, his fifth of the season. The 35-year-old backstop continues to share playing time with Yan Gomes but has made the most of his chances, slashing .298/.339/.596 with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI over 18 games.
