Suzuki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Suzuki had started three of the past four games behind the dish, but he'll cede catching duties to Yan Gomes in the series finale. With a pair of singles in Saturday's 5-3 loss, Suzuki extended his hit streak to a season-best 11 games, during which he's slashed .333/.391/.436. Gomes had handled the larger portion of the timeshare behind the dish to begin the season, but Suzuki's hot bat of late appears to have vaulted him back atop the depth chart.