Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Retreats to bench

Suzuki is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Originally tabbed as Yan Gomes' backup to begin the season, Suzuki seems to have leap-frogged him as the Nationals' No. 1 catcher on the depth chart. He has started six of the Nationals' last nine games and is slashing .263/.319/.474 across 190 at-bats, which is substantially better than Gomes' .212./.306/.311 slash line over 193 at-bats.