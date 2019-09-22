Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Returns as pinch-hitter

Suzuki entered Saturday's game against the Marlins as a pinch-hitter and roped a three-RBI double to left field.

Suzuki has been battling an elbow injury since Sept. 7, with Saturday marking his first appearance in that span. It remains to be seen when he will be capable of returning to the lineup as a full-time player, though his pinch-hit appearance is a step in the right direction.

