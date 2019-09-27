Play

Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Returns to action Friday

Suzuki (elbow) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Friday against the Indians.

Suzuki returns to the starting nine for the first time in about three weeks after dealing with a bout of elbow inflammation. Manager Dave Martinez said earlier in the week that the veteran backstop was expected to catch Friday's and Saturday's contests, but he could still face a limited workload as he's eased back into action.

