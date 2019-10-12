Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Returns to lineup

Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Caridnals on Saturday.

Suzuki missed Game 1 of the series after being hit by a pitch in Game 5 of the NLDS, but is now ready to return for Game 2 of the NLCS. The 36-year-old will bat seventh against Adam Wainwright.

