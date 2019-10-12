Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Returns to lineup
Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Caridnals on Saturday.
Suzuki missed Game 1 of the series after being hit by a pitch in Game 5 of the NLDS, but is now ready to return for Game 2 of the NLCS. The 36-year-old will bat seventh against Adam Wainwright.
More News
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: On bench but on roster•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Will undergo concussion protocol•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Status uncertain heading into NLCS•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Leaves Game 5 after HBP•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Smashes 17th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...