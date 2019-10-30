Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Scratched from lineup
Suzuki (hip) was scratched from the lineup for Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday.
Suzuki appeared to be progressing toward a start for Game 7 and was originally listed in the starting lineup, but the team evidently deemed that Yan Gomes would be more reliable to start Wednesday. Given Suzuki's status over the past few days, it wouldn't be surprising if he was available off the bench for the winner-take-all contest.
