Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Second straight day off

Suzuki is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

He'll take a seat for the second straight day while Yan Gomes receives another turn behind the plate. Considering that Suzuki served as the Nationals' catcher in six of the team's eight games before the back-to-back off days, he still appears to be the top backstop on the depth chart.

