Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Set as Sanchez's personal catcher
Suzuki will form a regular battery with Anibal Sanchez, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The duo clicked last year in Atlanta, when Sanchez put together one of the best seasons of his career, so keeping them together makes sense. Nats manager Dave Martinez isn't sure yet how he'll divvy up the rest of the playing time behind the plate between Suzuki and Yan Gomes, but it's reassuring from a fantasy standpoint that Suzuki will at least be in the lineup every fifth game. The veteran backstop is enjoying a strong spring as well, hitting .368 with a homer and a 0:1 BB:K in 19 plate appearances.
