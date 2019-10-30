Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Set to start Game 7

Suzuki (hip) said he's healthy and will start at catcher for Game 7 of the World Series at Houston on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Suzuki hasn't seen the field since exiting Game 3 with the hip flexor issue, but it looks as though he'll be ready to go for the winner-take-all affair. The veteran catcher was reportedly available off the bench Tuesday for Game 6, but neither team used any bench players. Suzuki went 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in the series before suffering the injury.