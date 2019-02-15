Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Should split catching duties

Manager Dave Martinez plans to split catching duties between Suzuki and Yan Gomes, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suzuki signed with the Nationals in mid-November, less than two weeks before the team acquired Gomes from the Indians. Suzuki found plenty of success splitting time in Atlanta the past two seasons, as he posted a 116 wRC+. Gomes seems likely to come out ahead in terms of playing time due to his age and defense, but the 35-year-old Suzuki should remain involved if his success at the plate continues.

More News
Our Latest Stories