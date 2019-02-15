Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Should split catching duties
Manager Dave Martinez plans to split catching duties between Suzuki and Yan Gomes, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Suzuki signed with the Nationals in mid-November, less than two weeks before the team acquired Gomes from the Indians. Suzuki found plenty of success splitting time in Atlanta the past two seasons, as he posted a 116 wRC+. Gomes seems likely to come out ahead in terms of playing time due to his age and defense, but the 35-year-old Suzuki should remain involved if his success at the plate continues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...