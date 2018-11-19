Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Signs with Nationals

Suzuki agreed to a two-year contract with the Nationals on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The deal is pending a physical. Suzuki will likely open the year as the primary backstop for Washington. He's been one of the better offensive catchers over the past two seasons despite his shared role with Tyler Flowers, posting a 116 wRC+ during that stretch -- the fourth best mark among catchers over that period.

