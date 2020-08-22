site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Sitting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Suzuki started behind the plate in the matinee and went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Yan Gomes will bat eighth and catch for rookie Wil Crowe in his major-league debut in Game 2.
