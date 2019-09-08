Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Sitting out Sunday

Suzuki (elbow) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suzuki left Saturday's game after feeling pain in his right elbow, so it's not a surprise to see him on the bench Sunday. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it's concerning that the Nationals called up Tres Barrera from Double-A to bolster their catching depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories