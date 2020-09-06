site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Sitting Sunday
Suzuki is not in the Nationals' starting lineup Sunday against Atlanta.
Suzuki will get a breather after drawing starts both Friday and Saturday. Yan Gomes will take over as catcher and bat sixth in the order.
