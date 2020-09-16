site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays.
He is hitting .250 with zero home runs in 28 at-bats this month. Yan Gomes will start behind the dish while hitting sixth.
