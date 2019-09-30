Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Smashes 17th home run
Suzuki went 1-for-2 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI in the Nationals' 8-2 win over the Indians on Sunday.
Suzuki hit a two-run shot to left field off of Mike Clevinger in the third inning to put the Nationals up 3-1. It was the veteran catcher's first home run since September 3 and it wound up clinching the Nationals the win as the Indians were only able to muster up two runs total in the loss. Suzuki remains the team's second option behind the dish with Yan Gomes logging 21 appearances in the month of September compared to just seven for the 35-year-old former second-round pick. Gomes figures to get the nod at catcher for the team's wild card matchup against the Brewers on Tuesday but Suzuki could see some chances should the team advance to the divisional round against the Dodgers.
