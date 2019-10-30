Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Starting in Game 7

Suzuki will start at catcher for Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday, batting eighth.

Suzuki was sidelined since exiting Game 3 of the World Series with a hip flexor, but will rejoin the starting lineup for Game 7, as expected. The 36-year-old went 2-for-10 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the World Series prior to his injury.