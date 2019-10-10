Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Status uncertain heading into NLCS

Suzuki (forehead) has an uncertain status heading into the National League Championship Series, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 36-year-old exited Game 5 of the NLDS after being hit by a pitch that ricocheted off his hand/wrist and appeared to hit him in the forehead. Following the game, manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo both said that they weren't sure about Suzuki's status. The catcher appeared to be attempting to not move his wrist after the game, but was still able to take part in the team's celebration.