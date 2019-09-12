Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Still not throwing

Suzuki (elbow) has yet to resume throwing, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Suzuki has been battling elbow inflammation since Saturday. He recently took anti-inflammatory medication but still isn't expected to resume throwing for at least a few more days, indicating a return to the lineup isn't imminent. Suzuki will be limited to pinch-hitting duties in the meantime, while Yan Gomes serves as the primary catcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories