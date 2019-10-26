Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Suffers hip injury

Suzuki suffered a hip injury in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday and was forced to leave the game, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

The 36-year-old suffered the injury while blocking a pitch from Fernando Rodney and finished the half inning but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth. Given his ability to finish the half inning, it would be a surprise to see him miss much time, but Yan Gomes could see some time at catcher if Suzuki is unable to play.