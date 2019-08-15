Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Swats 13th homer

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 17-7 rout of the Reds.

It was a remarkably balanced attack from the Nats, as every starting position player got on base multiple times and scored exactly twice. Suzuki now has 13 homers on the season -- one more than last year in 36 fewer games -- and the veteran catcher is three RBI shy of his third straight 50-RBI campaign.