Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Swats first homer
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
The veteran catcher's second-inning shot off Vince Velasquez was his first homer of the year. Suzuki has started four of the Nats' nine games so far as part of a timeshare behind the plate with Yan Gomes, a workload that limits the fantasy utility of each to deeper two-catcher formats.
