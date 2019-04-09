Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Swats first homer

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

The veteran catcher's second-inning shot off Vince Velasquez was his first homer of the year. Suzuki has started four of the Nats' nine games so far as part of a timeshare behind the plate with Yan Gomes, a workload that limits the fantasy utility of each to deeper two-catcher formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories