Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Swings at full strength

Suzuki (elbow) stated that he felt good after swinging at full strength Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Suzuki noted that his elbow is feeling strong at this point, and he expects to resume throwing in the near future. Despite this, the timeline for his return remains murky. He's been sidelined since Sept. 7 due to right elbow inflammation.

