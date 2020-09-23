site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Takes seat Wednesday
Suzuki isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies.
Suzuki went 1-for-4 with one strikeout in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, but he'll hit the bench once again for the series finale. Yan Gomes will start at catcher.
