Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Taking anti-inflammatory meds

Suzuki (elbow) took anti-inflammatory medication and will be held out until the treatment runs its course, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suzuki was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation Sunday after an MRI came back clean, but the Nationals are remaining cautious with his return. Manager Dave Martinez said, "Once [the medication] kicks in, hopefully the pain will reside a little bit, and we'll go from there." The veteran backstop is expected to be limited to serving as a pinch hitter for the next couple days until he can resume throwing. Yan Gomes should continue to see the bulk of the starts behind the plate in his absence.