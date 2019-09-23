Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Testing elbow Monday

Suzuki (elbow) is not in the lineup Monday in Philadelphia but tested his elbow by throwing from over 100 feet, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suzuki hit a pinch-hit double Saturday, his first appearance in two weeks as he works his way back from an inflamed elbow. He appears to have a shot to return to the starting lineup at some point during the final week of the season, though a precise timeline has not yet been provided. Yan Gomes starts behind the plate Monday.

