Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 6-1 win over the Rays.

The veteran catcher led a 10-hit barrage from the Nats. Suzuki has been on a doubles kick lately, knocking a two-bagger in five of his last seven games, and he's now hitting .293 on the season, albeit with only one homer and 10 RBI through 23 contests.