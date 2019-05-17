Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Three hits in win

Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.

The veteran catcher capped the Nats' four-run first inning with an RBI double, then brought home Gerardo Parra with what proved to be the winning run in the seventh with a single. Suzuki continues to enjoy a late-career resurgence at the plate and is now slashing .280/.321/.520 through 24 games with five homers and 16 RBI.