Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Three hits in win
Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.
The veteran catcher capped the Nats' four-run first inning with an RBI double, then brought home Gerardo Parra with what proved to be the winning run in the seventh with a single. Suzuki continues to enjoy a late-career resurgence at the plate and is now slashing .280/.321/.520 through 24 games with five homers and 16 RBI.
