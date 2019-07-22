Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Two hits in loss

Suzuki went 2-for-3 in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

The veteran catcher was the only Nat to record multiple hits on the night. Suzuki remains in a timeshare with Yan Gomes, having started five of nine games since the All-Star break, but he's been by far the more productive of the duo -- Suzuki has 11 homers, 39 RBI and an .801 OPS compared to Gomes' three homers, 20 RBI and .575 OPS.

