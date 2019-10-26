Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Undergoing MRI

Suzuki is undergoing an MRI on his hip Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

A hip flexor issue forced Suzuki to leave Game 3 on Friday and will keep him out of the lineup for Saturday's Game 4. With at most five days left in the Nationals' season, expect the team to replace Suzuki with another catcher if he's required to sit for even a few days. Raudy Read would likely be called on as a backup catcher if a move happens.

