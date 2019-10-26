Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Will remain on roster

Suzuki (hip) will remain on the roster for the World Series, Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post reports.

The 36-year-old underwent an MRI earlier in the day Saturday, and the results apparently indicated that he should be healthy enough to be available for later in the series. Yan Gomes will start at catcher for Game 4 on Saturday as Suzuki deals with a right hip flexor issue that occurred Friday during Game 3.