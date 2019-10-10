Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Will undergo concussion protocol

Suzuki (hand/concussion) will undergo the concussion protocol when the team arrives in St. Louis, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

The x-rays on the 36-year-old's hand came back negative, but he will still be evaluated for concussion symptoms prior to Game 1. Manager Dave Martinez expressed optimism about Suzuki's status, saying, "He should be ready to go tomorrow." Suzuki exited Game 5 of the NLDS after being hit by a pitch that ricocheted off his hand and hit him in the forehead.