Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Won't return Tuesday

Suzuki (elbow) won't start either game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Reports Monday suggested that Suzuki would start behind the plate in the nightcap, but the Nationals have evidently changed plans. Raudy Read starts the afternoon contest, while Yan Gomes is expected to catch Max Scherzer in the evening game.

