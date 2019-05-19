Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Workload picks up

Suzuki will start at catcher and bat fifth Sunday against the Cubs.

With four hits over his last eight at-bats, Suzuki will be rewarded with his third start in four games along with a move up in the batting order. Despite the recent uptick in his workload, Suzuki still look to be stuck in a roughly even timeshare behind the plate with Yan Gomes, whose strong defense should keep him relevant throughout the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories