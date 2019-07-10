Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Activated and optioned
Barraclough (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Barraclough was expected to be back in Washington after the All-Star break. That could still happen, though it's not clear why the team wouldn't simply leave him on a rehab assignment if the plan is to promote him soon. His performances in the first half certainly didn't deserve an automatic spot on the big league roster, as he recorded a 6.39 ERA in 25.1 innings of work, so it's possible he remains in the minors for an extended period.
