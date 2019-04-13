Barraclough gave up a hit and recorded two outs via strikeout to blow his second save of the season in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

He entered the game with two runners on and one out in the eighth inning to protect a 2-1 lead, and promptly gave up a two-run single to Sterling Marte. Barraclough has excelled at throwing other Nats relievers under the bus so far this season -- his 1.50 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through six innings look superficially solid, but he's allowed all seven of the inherited runners he's been given to score, exacerbating the team's bullpen woes. Until manager Dave Martinez has better options available, though, expect Barraclough to continue being used in fairly high-leverage situations.