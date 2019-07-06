Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Begins rehab assignment
Barraclough threw a rehab inning for the Nationals' GCL affiliate Thursday, striking out one and allowing two hits in a scoreless inning.
Barraclough will be back in Washington over the All-Star break, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. He's expected to make a few more rehab outings at a different affiliate and could be back in action once the break ends.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Tosses bullpen•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Stuck with loss•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Picks up third hold•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Another ineffective outing•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Stumbles against Cards•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...