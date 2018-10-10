Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Dealt to Nationals
Barraclough was traded to Washington from Miami on Wednesday in exchange for international bonus pool money, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Barraclough had a rough second half with the Marlins in 2018, logging a 13.50 ERA and 2.48 WHIP across 13.1 innings dating back to July 21. The right-hander missed a few weeks with back stiffness during that stretch. On the flip side, he posted a 1.28 ERA over 44 appearances in the first half and should provide the Nationals with a solid middle-to-late option out of the bullpen moving forward. Barraclough still has three more years of club control on his contract.
