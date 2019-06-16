Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Lands on injured list
Barraclough was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with radial nerve irritation in his right forearm.
Barraclough allowed three runs on three hits while recording only one out Saturday, and the forearm issue could help explain his struggles. The 29-year-old currently has no timeline for his return but will be eligible to be activated June 26.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Stuck with loss•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Picks up third hold•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Another ineffective outing•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Stumbles against Cards•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Loses arbitration case•
-
Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Dealt to Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...