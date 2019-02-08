Barraclough lost his arbitration case Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Barraclough had filed for $2 million but will wind up making $1.725 million instead. The 28-year-old has shown flashes thus far in his career and picked up 10 saves for the Marlins last season, but his strikeout rate fell to an unexciting 24.5 percent while his walk rate remained worryingly high at 13.9 percent, leading to an October trade to Washington. He's not expected to be part of the closer conversation for his new club unless Sean Doolittle struggles with injuries.

