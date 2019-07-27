Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Optioned to minors after loss
Barraclough was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Friday.
Barraclough entered Friday's game to face Justin Turner with two outs in the eighth inning with the score tied. After falling behind in the count, the 29-year old surrendered a three-run home run before getting Cody Bellinger to pop out and being credited with the loss. The righty reliever only faced two batters in his lone appearance since returning from a forearm injury that landed him on the injured list June 16. He now owns a career-worst 6.66 ERA and 1.75 WHIP since joining the Nationals in the offseason. Adrian Sanchez was recalled to the majors in a corresponding move.
