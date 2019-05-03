Barraclough gave up two hits and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning to record his third hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

The former Marlin has found a groove, as seven of the last nine outs he's racked up have come via strikeout. Barraclough's 1.54 ERA looks sharp, but his shaky control (seven walks in 11.2 innings) has left him with a 1.63 WHIP. Still, his current form -- and the struggles of the rest of the Nats' bullpen -- have him in a setup role at the moment.